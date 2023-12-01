SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lei LI, Mengge MA, Yaya SHE, Yuqiu W, Zihao F, Fan W. China Saf. Sci. J. 2023; 33(12): 192-197.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)

DOI

10.16265/j.cnki.issn1003-3033.2023.12.2006

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to improve the emergency response and disaster rescue capability of rain and flood disasters, the risk analysis on the rain and flood disaster chain under complex networks was conducted in this study. The secondary derivative disaster events and interrelationships of rain and flood disaster were counted and the network topology structure of the rain and flood disaster chain was constructed. The rain and flood disaster risk assessment model was established, and the node importance degree, the edge vulnerability degree and the risk degree of disaster chain were calculated. The results show that the two chains of "rainstorm-landslide-infrastructure damage" and "rainstorm-landslide-road-bridge destruction-traffic paralysis" are the key points in the prevention and control of rain and flood damage. Controlling important nodes before the occurrence of rain and flood disasters, and cutting off the edge with high risk in time after the occurrence of rain and flood disasters can effectively prevent the occurrence and spread of secondary derivative events of rain and flood disasters.

Key words: rainstorm flood disaster, complex network, disaster chain, risk degree, node importance


Language: en
