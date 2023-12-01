|
Xin H, Chengsong TN, Kun WU, Lin QI, Yu C. China Saf. Sci. J. 2023; 33(12): 198-205.
(Copyright © 2023, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
To ensure the safety of airport operations under major natural disasters, the resilience index system consisted of physical resilience, functional resilience, economic resilience and organizational resilience was proposed, and the resilience index was evaluated by expert questionnaires. CFA model was established, and the influence of various resilience index on the resilience of airport infrastructure was systematically analyzed. The weight of the evaluation index was determined by CFA model. Based on a fuzzy comprehensive evaluation, the resilience level of airport infrastructure was evaluated.
