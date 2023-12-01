Abstract

To ensure the safety of airport operations under major natural disasters, the resilience index system consisted of physical resilience, functional resilience, economic resilience and organizational resilience was proposed, and the resilience index was evaluated by expert questionnaires. CFA model was established, and the influence of various resilience index on the resilience of airport infrastructure was systematically analyzed. The weight of the evaluation index was determined by CFA model. Based on a fuzzy comprehensive evaluation, the resilience level of airport infrastructure was evaluated.



RESULTS show that the established evaluation index of airport infrastructure resilience has good reliability and convergence validity. The proposed evaluation system of resilience indexes is reasonable. Compared with the physical, economic and organizational resilience, the functional resilience is the most significant for the resilience of airport infrastructure. Through fuzzy comprehensive evaluation, the fuzzy comprehensive evaluation value of airport infrastructure is 73.4, which indicates that the airport infrastructure has a good resilience level, and the proposed quantitative evaluation method can be used to evaluate the resilience of infrastructure.

Language: en