Abstract

In order to solve the problems of subjective evaluation of virtual emergency drill and difficult evaluation of multi-users collaborative effect, a method of evaluating emergency coordination capacity was proposed based on cloud model. Firstly, from the perspective of team cooperation and post competence, combined with the drill platform based on VR technology, the virtual drill process of emergency response in cabin fire was proposed, and the evaluation index system of emergency coordination capacity was constructed. Secondly, the actual process data of cabin crew in disposing of cabin fire emergency drill were collected and processed dimensionless. The drill results were calculated based on the cloud model and simulated by Matlab. Finally, competition mode and training mode were designed to realize the evaluation of emergency coordination capacity of multiple groups under different modes. The results show that this method could objectively collect the data of the drill process, quantitatively analyze the emergency capacity of cabin crew under different modes, and intuitively sort the results of each drill, which meets the actual requirements of cabin crew to improve their emergency drill capacity.



Key words: cloud model, cabin fire, emergency response, collaborative capacity evaluation, emergency drill

Language: en