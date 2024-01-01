Abstract

In order to better develop and sustainably utilize saferesources (which is newly created composite word that means the resources on safety & security in this paper), the disciplinary theory and its embryonic form of saferesourcesology (which is newly created composite word that means the science of resources of safety & security in this paper) were investigated, based on the new prospect that safety & security was a type of extremely popular and important resource. The whole study stood at the height of the science of science and viewed from the perspective of interdisciplinary science, and adopted the research methods of survey research, innovative thinking, theoretical analysis, logical induction and prediction method. Then, the definition and connotation of saferesources and saferesourcesology, the nature and classification of saferesources, the research objects and contents of saferesourcesology, the basic principles and research methods of saferesourcesology, the research directions and prospects of saferesourcesology, etc, were systematically investigated. The results show that saferesources have both the main characteristics of safety & security and resources. The characteristics of saferesources can be divided into two categories: social characteristics and their own characteristics. Eight aspects of main research contents of saferesourcesology are given from different perspectives and levels. Ten basic principles of saferesourcesology are condensed from the fundamental level of the discipline. Typical research methods of saferesourcesology are summarized based on the interdisciplinary nature. The above research results have formed the core foundational theory and disciplinary framework of saferesourcesology, which has references and guides for the follow-up research of the specific contents of saferesourcesology and the acceleration of the formation of an independent new discipline of saferesourcesology.



Key words: safety science, saferesources, saferesourcesology, disciplinary theory, research directions

Language: en