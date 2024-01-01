Abstract

To adapt to the needs of public health emergency management and the changing talent requirements in the context of overall safety and emergency response, it is necessary to make appropriate adjustments to the public health emergency management talent development system. Firstly, the deficiencies and demands in cultivating public health emergency management talents were analysed. On this basis, the core elements in this training were clarified, including goals, types, modes, and curriculum development. Finally, the implementation path for cultivating these talents within the overall safety and emergency response was proposed. The results indicate the importance of updating educational concepts, implementing practical, experimental, and case-based teaching, integrating interdisciplinary training, enhancing collaborative and comprehensive skills, establishing a scientific evaluation system, and refining practical assessment methods to effectively enhance the construction of the public health emergency management talent development system.

