Abstract

In order to explore the innovative work safety control model empowered by information technology and intelligent technology, this study analyzed the characteristics of information flow in the safety control process from a perspective of safety informatics, and proposed a multi-level edge intelligent management and control mode. Based on SI-SB system safety model, the principles of safety decision lag and deviation in the safety management and control process were analyzed, and the idea of improving the performance of safety management and control system was proposed. Combined with the characteristics of safety organization management systems and the advantages of digital technologies, the foundation of digital technologies in enabling information perception and transmission, safety information interpretation, and safety behavior guidance was analyzed. And the pathways of digital technology in enabling digital perception, intelligent decision-making and multi-level control were analyzed. On this basis, the multi-level edge intelligent management and control mode for work safety with intelligence, agility, flexibility, and unity was proposed. Finally, the performances of responding with safety events were calculated and compared before and after the application of the digital control mode in the three types of scenarios: emergency, short-cycle control and long-cycle control. The results show that the proposed multi-level edge intelligent management and control mode can significantly improve the effectiveness of safety control.

Language: en