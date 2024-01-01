Abstract

In order to explore the appropriate research object of safety science from a perspective of practice, based on the methods of logical analysis and deductive reasoning, six criteria were constructed to evaluate the research object of the discipline. And on the basis of analysing the presuppositions, advantages and disadvantages of 11 main views, it was argued that accident is the appropriate research object of safety science from the perspective of practice. The results show that the research object in practice should have the characteristics of uniqueness, clarity, generalization, comprehensiveness, maturity and deducibility. The main views can not meet these characteristics of the research object that should be met in practice. The proposal of a clear definition of accident solves the demand for the concept of general safety. The essential problem of safety science is accident prevention.



Key words: safety science, research object, accident, research presupposition, practical perspective



X91安全科学基础理论

