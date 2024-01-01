Abstract

In order to explore the contagion mechanism and effect of unsafe behavior information in groups of construction workers, a theoretical model of the contagion mechanism of unsafe behavior information among construction workers was constructed based on social information processing theory, theory of planned behavior, and social contagion theory. In this model, information about workmates' unsafe behaviors was served as the independent variable, and behavioral cognitive factors (i.e. behavioral attitudes, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control) and unsafe behavioral intentions were served as mediating variables. Through developing measurement scales and creating questionnaires to collect data, the theoretical model was empirically tested based on 271 valid samples using the analysis methods of confirmatory factor analysis and structural equation modeling. The results show that workmates' intentional unsafe behaviors and workmates' unsafe communication behaviors can induce new unsafe behaviors through six contagious pathways. Moreover, as a source of contagion, the contagion effect of workmates' intentional unsafe behaviors is greater than that of workmates' unsafe communication behaviors. Managers can effectively control the contagion effect of unsafe behavior information among construction workers by controlling contagion information sources and weakening infectious media.



Key words: unsafe behavior information, construction workers, contagion mechanism, intentional unsafe behavior, unsafe communication behavior



X913.2安全信息论

