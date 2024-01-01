Abstract

In order to explore the promotion path of civil aviation employees' willingness to share safety information, a multi-condition linkage model was constructed based on the theory of Person-Environment Fit, which presented the impact of individual characteristics and organizational environment on employees' willingness to share safety information. On the basis, model validation was carried out using fsQCA method based on 178 survey questionnaires. The results show that willingness to share safety information is not driven by a single condition, such as individual cognition level, job embeddedness, professional identity, leadership support, and safety culture, but rather the result of multiple conditions. There are three models for promoting higher levels of willingness to share safety information. The first is employee autonomy-driven model, which has as its core conditions high individual cognitive, high job embeddedness, and high professional identity. The second is the resonance-driven model, the core conditions of which are high individual cognitive, high professional identity, high support from leaders, and insufficient job embeddedness. The third is the leadership support-driven model, whose core conditions are high support from leaders and the absence of safety culture.



Key words: aviation safety information, willingness to voluntarily report, fuzzy-set qualitative comparative analysis (fsQCA), individual characteristics, organizational environment



CLC Number:



X913.2安全信息论

Language: en