Abstract

To investigate influences of common distracted driving behaviors on driving performance in the urban environment, three secondary tasks were designed. Sixteen young subjects were recruited. The driving tests were conducted under real conditions. Vehicle longitudinal and lateral driving parameters were measured. The driving performances under normal driving and distracted driving conditions were compared and analyzed, and the influences of driving age on these performances were also discussed. The results show that compared to the normal driving, in all 3 distracted conditions, the standard deviation of longitudinal acceleration and the standard deviation of lateral acceleration increase while vehicle speed decreases. This indicates that drivers compensate for driving performance by speed and maneuver while distracted. The mean speed and the mean longitudinal acceleration are significantly influenced by the talking task, while the standard deviation of speed and the mean lateral acceleration are significantly influenced by reading the advertisement (p<0.05). The standard deviation of speed is significantly higher for experienced drivers compared to novices in the phoning condition (p=0.021). During phoning and advertisement reading tasks, the mean lateral acceleration is significantly higher for experienced drivers compared to novices (p=0.003, p=0.004). This means the experienced drivers are less affected by distracting behaviors.



Key words: urban road, distracted behavior, driver, driving performance, real driving test



X951交通运输安全

