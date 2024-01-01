SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bo L, Can QIN, Jia'an NIU, Jinghang X, Sen WEN. China Saf. Sci. J. 2024; 34(1): 77-84.

(Copyright © 2024, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)

10.16265/j.cnki.issn1003-3033.2024.01.0039

In order to investigate the visual load of drivers at the threshold zone of linear highway tunnels, five visual indicators of drivers were collected through the real vehicle test. A visual load evaluation model was developed by the Topsis improved factor analysis method, the visual load at different times and locations was analyzed, the evaluation criteria of driving comfort were proposed based on the constructed visual load curve, the generalization ability of the constructed load model was verified by using published data, and finally, the influence of visual indicators on visual load was investigated by sensitivity analysis. The results show that when the driver locates about -13 m to 55 m (12:00) and -10 m to 49 m (15:00) from the entrance, the visual load exceeds the boundary value (0.906), indicating the driver's driving comfort and safety is extremely low. The visual load and closeness of the drivers near the entrance are much greater than those inside and outside the entrance, and the visual load and closeness at 18:00 are much lower than those at 12:00 and 15:00. The sensitivity parameters of the visual indicators are fixation duration, pupil area, fixation time, saccade range, saccade speed in descending order.

Key words: Topsis improved factor analysis, threshold zone of highway tunnel, visual load, traffic safety, visual indicators

X910安全人体学


