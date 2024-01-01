Abstract

Mine tremors and rock bursts are hot, difficult, and bottleneck problems that need to be solved urgently in the mining field. In order to effectively control mine tremors and rock bursts, the definition and classification of mine tremors, the hypothesis of mine pressure and the prevention and control technologies of mine tremors and rock bursts were summarized. And the theory of roof-cutting and pressure-relief was reviewed. Then, its application in abandoned stope disposal and pressure unloading mining of medium-thick gold mines and gob-side entry retaining laneway of medium-thick and below coal mines were introduced, and its difference with 110 working method was compared. Based on this, the definition of mine tremors was given, and it was pointed out that the occurrence conditions of mine tremors are similar to those of rock bursts. Therefore, the controlled blasting and groove caving technology of a deep-buried hard roof plate was put forward for thick ore body mining. The summary shows that the technology of controlled blasting groove caving is still the main method to release and transfer high underground pressure in the prevention and control of mine tremors and rock bursts in the future, it can also simplify the "masonry beam" of deep-buried thick orebody into a spring rock beam bearing system.



Key words: mine tremors, rock burst, theory of roof-cutting and pressure-relief, spring rock beam bearing, surface subsidence



CLC Number:



X936

Language: en