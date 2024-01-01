Abstract

To explore the slipstream characteristics of 400 km/h high-speed trains passing through tunnels, a three-dimensional, unsteady, compressible and realizable k-ε turbulence model was used to perform numerical simulations to analyze the time evolution and spatial distributions of slipstream in tunnels. In addition, the flow field around the train was zoned according to the times when each part of the train reached and left the measuring point. Five characteristic parameters were used to measure the change of the slipstream speed in each area. The influence of different train formation lengths and tunnel lengths was discussed. The research results show that the change characteristics of slipstream in the tunnel are significantly affected by the train running position and pressure wave propagation. The slipstream peak increases with the increase of train formation length and speed, and the peak arrival time is delayed and advanced. The positive peak value of 8 formation is 68.75% higher than that of 3 formation, and the peak value at 400 km/h is 22.65% higher than that of 300 km/h. Under the same tunnel length, the maximum positive peak slipstream appears at the midpoint of the tunnel, and the fluctuations here are more intense and complex. The influence of pressure wave in the long tunnel on the peak slipstream speed is weakened. When the tunnel length reaches 3km, the positive peak slipstream drops by 30.70% compared with the length of 1km.



Key words: high-speed train, 400km/h high-speed railway, tunnel, slipstream, numerical simulation



