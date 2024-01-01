Abstract

To evaluate the influence of upper arch deformation on the safety of train operation on ballastless track inside high-speed railway tunnels, the upper arch deformation characteristics of different ballastless tracks were obtained based on measured data. Subsequently, a dynamic calculation model of the coupled system of uplift arch filler layer-ballastless track-vehicle was established. The impact of different upper arch deformation characteristics on the dynamic response of the vehicle was determined by using the calculation model, thereby assessing the safety of high-speed train operation. The results show that the measured wavelength is mainly distributed in 3 to 30 m and the amplitude is mainly distributed in 0 to 8 mm, among which the upper arch deformation is the most prominent with a wavelength of 10 m and an amplitude of 2 mm. When the upper arch wavelength is less than 6 m, the peak value of wheel-rail force is larger, and when the upper arch wavelength is about 12 m, the peak value of vertical acceleration of the vehicle is larger. The upper arch, with a wavelength of about 6 m, has a significant impact on high-speed driving safety and has a certain derailment risk, which should be paid more attention.



Key words: high-speed railway tunnel, ballastless track, upper arch deformation, security of driving, dynamic response



