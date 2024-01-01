Abstract

In order to investigate the effect of smoke evacuation patterns under ambient winds on the safe evacuation of people, taking a terminal building as the subject of the study, the multi-floor area was selected as the data acquisition range, 33 control conditions were divided by controlling the smoke exhaust window, and fire dynamics simulator (FDS) software was used to obtain the smoke exhaust effect in the building under different conditions. Further construct wind direction intervals with north winds shifting to east winds via northeast winds to obtain the curve law of wind direction and time to reach hazards, and 0-90° as the high side window opening angle interval to obtain the suitable window opening range, according to the environmental wind to determine and optimize the safe evacuation. The results show that for the smoke exhaust effect in the building, if the high side windows are fully opened, it is conducive to smoke exhaust under no wind and low wind speed. If the wind speed is high, the wind direction perpendicular to the floor alignment is more effective for smoke evacuation. In the wind direction range, the wind direction of 0-70° will promote the smoke exhaust of the high side window, and the wind direction of 30 and 60° is the best, and the wind direction along the floor trend will have smoke backflow. Within the high side window opening angle, a 5-30° down-hung window or full opening window is appropriate. Combined with the time to reach hazards of the wind direction, the evacuation of floor personnel is optimized, and the evacuation time after adjustment is reduced by 10% compared with the unoptimized time.



Key words: terminal building, ambient wind, smoke exhaust efficiency, evacuation, high side windows, time to reach hazards



CLC Number:



X932爆炸安全与防火、防爆

Language: en