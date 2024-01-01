Abstract

In order to optimize the anti-explosion design of an underground unventilated kitchen, the finite element model of a house with an underground unventilated kitchen was established in FLACS software. Based on this model, the effect of gas cloud size, ignition position, shape of obstacle, position, and size of obstacle on gas explosion pressure was investigated. The extent of explosion damage to the unventilated kitchen structure was obtained according to simulation results. The results show that when the gas cloud size increases in the unventilated kitchen, the explosion damage to the building is more severe. The maximum pressure peak values are 41.9, 19.5, and 3.25 kPa when ignition is in the kitchen, ventilation shaft, and living room. When an obstacle exists, a greater amount of pressure is generated. The peak pressure is much higher when the obstacle cross-section shape is square than when it is circular and rectangular. The closer the obstacle is to the ignition position, the more intense the pressure peak. With the increase in the obstacle section size, the peak pressure increases continuously. The greatest rise in peak pressure is near the elevator. Shock waves from gas explosions in unventilated kitchens have a greater impact on the floor space than in traditional kitchens.



Key words: FLACS, underground unventilated kitchen, gas explosion, numerical simulation, peak pressure, ignition position, obstacles



CLC Number:



X932爆炸安全与防火、防爆

Language: en