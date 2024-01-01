Abstract

In order to establish a scientific, accurate and normative urban safety risk management system, this paper makes some proposals based on the characteristics of urban safety risk. First, the urban safety risk was classified into four types according to the causal chain model which was established based on the definition and connotation of risk. Then, the characteristics of these four types of risk were analyzed considering the relevant static and dynamic urban characteristics. Last, the general and specific urban safety risk management proposals were made considering the current practice. This research shows that the characteristics of urban safety risk include accumulation of conventional risk, emergency of emerging risk, intensification of complex risk, and frequent occurrence of extreme risk. Some measures should be implemented to enhance the urban safety risk management system. The general framework of urban safety risk management should be established, and the specific risk assessment process and risk treatment measures should be implemented. Further, they should be integrated into the regular emergency management system of a city.



Key words: urban safety risk, risk management, conventional risk, emerging risk, complex risk, extreme risk



X915.2安全社会学

