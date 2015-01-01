Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is among the strongest correlates of suicide death, but it is unclear whether AUD status is differentially associated with risk of suicide by particular methods.



METHODS: The authors used competing risks models to evaluate the association between AUD status and risk of suicide by poisoning, suffocation, drowning, firearm, instruments, jumping, or other means in a large Swedish cohort born 1932-1995 (total N = 6,581,827; 48.8% female). Data were derived from Swedish national registers, including the Cause of Death Register and a range of medical registers.



RESULTS: After adjusting for sociodemographic factors and familial liability to suicidal behavior, AUD was positively associated with risk of suicide for each method evaluated (cumulative incidence differences: 0.006-1.040 for females, 0.046-0.680 for males), except the association with firearm suicide in females. AUD was most strongly associated with risk of suicide by poisoning. Sex differences in the effects of AUD and family liability were observed for some, but not all, methods. Furthermore, high familial liability for suicidal behavior exacerbated AUD's impact on risk for suicide by poisoning (both sexes) and suffocation and jumping (males only), while the inverse interaction was observed for firearm suicide (males only).



CONCLUSIONS: AUD increases risk of suicide by all methods examined and is particularly potent with respect to risk of suicide by poisoning. Differences in risk related to sex and familial liability to suicidal behavior underscore AUD's nuanced role in suicide risk. Future research should investigate targeted means restriction effectiveness among persons with AUD.

Language: en