Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the relationship amongst child and family characteristics (e.g. social relationships, family functioning) and child participation after traumatic brain injury (TBI) an average of 2.65 years post-TBI (SD = 2.12).



METHOD: Cross-sectional, secondary analysis of data collected as part of a larger research project.



RESULTS: N = 44 children with TBI. Analysis revealed statistically significant correlations between child participation, family functioning, and child characteristics.



CONCLUSIONS: School-aged children with TBI might experience chronic participation restrictions, associated with challenges in family functioning. Professionals can support children with TBI and their families through follow-up services that include a focus on family-based interventions to better support long-term outcomes for this population.

