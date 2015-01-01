|
Citation
|
Crook L, Riccardi JS, Lundine JP, Ciccia A. Dev. Neurorehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38555502
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To describe the relationship amongst child and family characteristics (e.g. social relationships, family functioning) and child participation after traumatic brain injury (TBI) an average of 2.65 years post-TBI (SD = 2.12).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brain injury; children; long-term outcomes; participation