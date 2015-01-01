SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Crook L, Riccardi JS, Lundine JP, Ciccia A. Dev. Neurorehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17518423.2024.2331446

PMID

38555502

Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the relationship amongst child and family characteristics (e.g. social relationships, family functioning) and child participation after traumatic brain injury (TBI) an average of 2.65 years post-TBI (SD = 2.12).

METHOD: Cross-sectional, secondary analysis of data collected as part of a larger research project.

RESULTS: N = 44 children with TBI. Analysis revealed statistically significant correlations between child participation, family functioning, and child characteristics.

CONCLUSIONS: School-aged children with TBI might experience chronic participation restrictions, associated with challenges in family functioning. Professionals can support children with TBI and their families through follow-up services that include a focus on family-based interventions to better support long-term outcomes for this population.


Language: en

Keywords

Brain injury; children; long-term outcomes; participation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print