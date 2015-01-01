|
Citation
|
Williamson RE, Macia KS, Burton J, Wickham RE. J. Dual Diagn. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38555875
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The present study examines the network structure and, using Bayesian network analysis, estimates the directional pathways among symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and levels of alcohol and cannabis use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use; cannabis use; depression; directed acyclic graph; network analysis; PTSD