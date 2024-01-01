SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Farag A, Nordt SP, Perese J. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jemermed.2024.01.004

PMID

38556372

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine is a commonly used illicit substance. The route of administration is usually parenteral, oral ingestion, or snorting. A less common route of administration is placing in the rectum.

CASE REPORT: A 28-year-old man presented to the emergency department with acute methamphetamine toxicity within 30 min after intentional rectal administration of methamphetamine for recreational purposes. The patient had hypertension, tachycardia, drug-induced psychosis, elevated creatine kinase, and required rapid sequence intubation and admission to the intensive care unit. Our patient had no clinical evidence of bowel ischemia or injury at the time of discharge.

WHY SHOULD AN EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN BE AWARE OF THIS?: Rectal administration of methamphetamine is known as "plugging," "booty bumping," "keestering," and "butt whacking." The rectal administration of methamphetamine has the increased risk of severe acute methamphetamine toxicity, as rectal administration bypasses first-pass metabolism, allowing for a more acute onset and higher bioavailability of methamphetamine compared with oral administration. There is the potential for mesenteric ischemia and bowel injury after rectal methamphetamine. Close clinical monitoring for bowel and rectal ischemia or injury are recommended, in addition to management of the sympathomimetic toxidrome.


Language: en

Keywords

Methamphetamine; Rectal administration; Sympathomimetic

