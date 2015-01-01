Abstract

In response to the article on the topic of psychological and/or economic intimate partner violence (PE-IPV).1 Nearly 50% of women in Lithuania experience PE-IPV. Women are significantly more likely to experience it than men. Only a third of survivors seek help and only one-tenth of people approach mental health services, and divorced people are more likely to do so. In this paper, I would like to discuss about several ways that women might do to overcome psychological/economic violence from their partners.



Victims of domestic violence are at high risk of returning to their partners if they lack the support they need to face life after separation. Violence against women is part of human rights violations. Therefore, strategies are very important to fight various pressures of injustice. Actions such as positive thinking, seeking formal assistance services, religious approaches and sharing problems with informal systems have succeeded in reducing the stress and worry of victims of domestic violence.

Language: en