|
Citation
|
Ningsih AP. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38555484
|
Abstract
|
In response to the article on the topic of psychological and/or economic intimate partner violence (PE-IPV).1 Nearly 50% of women in Lithuania experience PE-IPV. Women are significantly more likely to experience it than men. Only a third of survivors seek help and only one-tenth of people approach mental health services, and divorced people are more likely to do so. In this paper, I would like to discuss about several ways that women might do to overcome psychological/economic violence from their partners.
Language: en