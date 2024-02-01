Abstract

Accidents pose significant threats to environmental protection, social development, economic performance, and human health; accident prevention is crucial. In the era of intelligence, safety intelligence plays an increasingly important role in accident prevention. It is a valuable resource that can effectively support organizations. This study proposes a new approach, intelligence-led accident prevention (ILAP), to explore application of safety intelligence in accident prevention. As ILAP is a developing concept in accident prevention, no research has been conducted to clarify its fundamental theoretical issues. Thus, there is a limited theoretical basis and methodological guidance for research and practice. This study addresses the fundamental issues regarding ILAP, proposes a practical model, and discusses its application in accident prevention in petrochemical enterprises, providing valuable insight for accident-prevention researchers and practitioners and establishing a theoretical foundation for future research in this field.

Language: en