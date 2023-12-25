Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the therapeutic effect of high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy (HFNC) and non-invasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) on patients with pulmonary edema caused by seawater drowning.

METHODS: A retrospective analysis method was used. Based on the Utstein database of emergency drowning in the First Hospital of Qinhuangdao, the clinical data of patients with seawater drowning pulmonary edema admitted to the emergency medicine department of the First Hospital of Qinhuangdao from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022 were collected. The patients were divided into NPPV group and HFNC group according to different ventilation methods. The general data, endotracheal intubation rate in 7 days, arterial blood gas analysis indexes [arterial partial pressure of oxygen (PaO2), arterial partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PaCO2), arterial oxygen saturation (SaO2)] and hemodynamic indexes (systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, mean arterial pressure, heart rate, blood lactic acid) before and after treatment, length of stay in intensive care unit (ICU), oxygen therapy comfort of the two groups were compared.

RESULTS: A total of 54 patients were enrolled, including 21 patients in the NPPV group and 33 patients in the HFNC group. There were no significant differences in gender, age, state of consciousness and other general information between the two groups. Compared with NPPV group, the rate of endotracheal intubation in HFNC group within 7 days was significantly lower [24.2% (8/33) vs. 33.3% (7/21), P < 0.05]. Before treatment, there were no significant differences in arterial blood gas analysis and hemodynamics between the two groups. After treatment, the above indexes in both groups were significantly improved compared with those before treatment, and PaO2, SaO2, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure and mean arterial pressure in HFNC group were significantly higher than those in NPPV group [PaO2 (mmHg, 1 mmHg≈0.133kPa): 93.56±6.37 vs. 82.14±6.25, SaO2: 1.02±0.09 vs. 0.95±0.11, systolic blood pressure (mmHg): 117.37±8.43 vs. 110.42±8.38, diastolic blood pressure (mmHg): 79.43±7.61 vs. 72.21±4.32, mean arterial pressure (mmHg): 92.34±6.32 vs. 85.12±5.38], PaCO2, heart rate and blood lactic acid were significantly lower than those in NPPV group [PaCO2 (mmHg) : 34.26±5.63 vs. 37.24±6.22, heart rate (times/min): 73.38±7.56 vs. 86.25±5.41, blood lactic acid (mmol/L): 1.38±0.36 vs. 2.25±1.14], and the differences were statistically significant (all P < 0.05). In addition, the length of ICU stay in HFNC group was significantly shorter than that in NPPV group (days: 13.30±2.38 vs. 16.27±4.26), and the comfort rate of oxygen therapy was significantly higher than that in NPPV group [66.7% (22/33) vs. 42.8% (9/21)], with statistical significance (all P < 0.05).

CONCLUSIONS: HFNC can improve the oxygenation of patients with pulmonary edema caused by seawater drowning, improve hemodynamics, reduce the rate of tracheal intubation, shorten the length of ICU stay, and improve the comfort of oxygen therapy, which has certain clinical application value.

