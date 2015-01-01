Abstract

In modern times, individuals working in aquatic environments such as fishermen, fishery inspectors, customs officers, and others require a device that offers protection against punctures and drowning. As a result, a multi-layer composite material consisting of para-aramid 200de woven fabric, Dyneema® SB31 coated plates, and foam was evaluated for the creation of a life jacket that combines stab-proof capabilities with anti-drowning features (stab-proof life jacket). The objective of the research was to determine the optimal number of layers and arrangement of the multi-layer composite materials that would meet the NIJ standard level 1 protection against punctures. The study findings demonstrated that utilizing both types of woven fabric and coated plates yielded the most desirable puncture resistance, considering the thickness and weight of the composite materials. The effectiveness of using only woven fabric ranked second, while relying solely on coated plates produced less satisfactory results. Placing the puncture-resistant material above the foam layer proved to be more effective than placing it beneath the foam layer in all three scenarios. These findings lay the groundwork for the design and development of stab-proof life jackets tailored to the needs of professionals in specific aquatic industries.

Keywords: Puncture-resistant life vest, puncture-resistant, multi-layer composite, aramid, UHMWPE

Language: en