Abstract

Technology-enabled violence against women and girls has emerged as a significant and complex issue in today's digital age. This form of violence, which includes cyberstalking, online harassment, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, poses serious threats to the safety, privacy, and well-being of women and girls worldwide. Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive and coordinated response that integrates legal, technological, and social interventions. This concept paper proposes a conceptual framework for global protection against technology-enabled violence against women and girls. The framework is based on a thorough review of existing literature, research, and best practices in the field, and aims to provide a roadmap for stakeholders to develop effective strategies and interventions to prevent and address this form of violence. The framework consists of the Legal Dimension which focuses on the legal frameworks and mechanisms needed to prevent and address technology-enabled violence against women and girls. It includes an analysis of existing laws and regulations, as well as recommendations for strengthening legal protections and ensuring accountability for perpetrators. The Technological Dimension explores the role of technology in both perpetrating and preventing violence against women and girls. It includes an examination of technological solutions, such as digital security tools and platforms, as well as ethical considerations related to technology development and use. The Social Dimension examines the social and cultural factors that contribute to technology-enabled violence against women and girls. It includes an analysis of gender norms, power dynamics, and social media dynamics that influence the prevalence and impact of this form of violence. The framework also includes strategies for implementing its recommendations at the global level, including advocacy efforts, capacity-building initiatives, and partnerships with governments, civil society organizations, and the private sector. It emphasizes the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in addressing this complex issue. Overall, the conceptual framework for global protection against technology-enabled violence against women and girls aims to provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to addressing this pressing global challenge. We hope that this framework will serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders working to create a safer and more inclusive digital environment for women and girls worldwide.

