Iqbal S, Nauman S. Qlantic Journal of Social Sciences 2024; 5(1): 64-70.

10.55737/qjss.379718229

The Comprehensive School Safety Framework (CSSF) is a comprehensive strategy for a safe learning environment for teachers, students and school staff. This study assessed the disaster preparedness level of secondary school teachers in the public school district Attock. Three hundred twenty teachers were selected from district Attock public based on their age, gender, qualification, teaching level and teaching experience. A five-point Likert scale survey instrument using the CSS framework was used to analyze the disaster preparedness of secondary school teachers. The data was collected through Google Forms using a survey. Data was standardized on MS Excel for a smooth run on SPPS. The data revealed that the majority of the schools are prepared for disaster. There are safe learning facilities, school disaster management, disaster risk reduction and resilience education. However, no school was found to be highly prepared. At the end of the study, the researcher gives further research recommendations on school safety based on the CSS framework.


Comprehensive School Safety Framework; Disaster Preparedness; Public Schools; Secondary School Teachers

