Abbas N, Liaqat R, Javaid B, Rahman NA, Sadiq F. Qlantic Journal of Social Sciences 2024; 5(1): 99-104.
(Copyright © 2024)
unavailable
The present research aimed to explore feelings of loneliness among substance abusers of type A and B personality. The study shows the difference between substance abusers and normal individuals. The sample consisted of N= 120 participants, substance abusers (60) and normal individuals (60). Their age range was 25-40 years. Only male substance abusers were included in the study. Demographic variables were also analyzed. The study shows the difference between substance abusers and normal individuals.
Language: en
Loneliness; Substance Abusers; Type A and B Personality