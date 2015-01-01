Abstract

The present research aimed to explore feelings of loneliness among substance abusers of type A and B personality. The study shows the difference between substance abusers and normal individuals. The sample consisted of N= 120 participants, substance abusers (60) and normal individuals (60). Their age range was 25-40 years. Only male substance abusers were included in the study. Demographic variables were also analyzed.



FINDINGS show that normal individuals have less loneliness level in type B as compared to drug-addicted type A personality. It was also found that loneliness is directly correlated to type A personality and indirectly correlated to type B personality of drug addicts.

Language: en