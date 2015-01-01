Abstract

This investigation delves into the pervasive issue of honour killings in Pakistan, examining its legal intricacies and proposing comprehensive reforms. Despite existing legal provisions within the Pakistan Penal Code, the implementation faces substantial challenges, including legal loopholes, societal pressures, and inadequate protection measures. Proposed reforms include enhancing legal clarity, fostering societal awareness through educational initiatives, implementing witness protection programs, expediting judicial processes, fostering collaboration with NGOs, and establishing counselling and support services. The proposed reforms collectively aim to create a nuanced and holistic strategy to combat honour-based violence. By addressing legal shortcomings, challenging ingrained cultural norms, ensuring protection, fostering collaboration, and providing compassionate support services, these measures strive to reshape Pakistan's societal landscape. The success of these reforms relies on the commitment of legal authorities, civil society, and the broader community to foster lasting change, ultimately creating a society where justice, equality, and human rights triumph over the tragic legacy of honour-based violence.

Language: en