Abstract

This paper aims to examine the severity of psychological violence against women in rural and urban areas of Muzaffarabad. A quantitative research design was employed, and a cross-sectional research method was used. A sample of 600 households was determined through the Taro Yamane formula, in which 300 respondents were selected from each rural and urban area on the household level by using a non-probability, convenient sampling technique. For the target population, married women aged 19-61 and above were interviewed through a well-structured quantitative questionnaire designed on a Likert scale. The study concluded that psychological violence against women is found in urban and rural areas in terms of mild and moderate psychological violence, while a high and higher ratio of psychological violence is less likely to be found. Hence, it is argued that psychological violence against women exists in society.

Language: en