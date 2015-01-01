Abstract

Spiritual practice can play a role in suicide prevention by providing individuals with tools and support to cope with emotional distress, find meaning in life, and cultivate resilience. This study is designed to measure the role of spiritual practice and social support in suicidal thoughts. A sample size of 25 respondents was selected purposely in the district of Swabi. The findings of the study revealed that suicide attempts were from the group of 25 and 30 literate.



FINDINGS about the meaning aspect of spirituality were closely associated with the Prevention of Suicidal Thoughts Among Youth. Spiritual teachings often provide ethical and moral frameworks that can guide individuals in making choices that align with their values.

Language: en