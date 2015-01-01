Abstract

The study focused on street crimes in Swabi city, KP, exploring their profound impact on societal stability. Street crime, encompassing criminal activities in public places, poses significant threats to social integrity, limiting residents' open movement. Perpetrated mostly by deviants within neighborhoods, street crimes are symptomatic of legal, economic, educational, and moral declines. The study covered residents from five police jurisdictions in Swabi, including Swabi, Kalu Khan, Yar Hussain, Parmolo, and Chota Lahor Swabi KP, with 50 male residents interviewed using an interview schedule for data collection. Employing a quantitative approach, the research aimed to uncover the causes and consequences of street crimes.



FINDINGS revealed a correlation between drug use and street crimes, with respondents highlighting the role of inadequate child socialization. Common offenses in Swabi included mobile snatching and bike theft. Moreover, the study provided evidence linking poverty and lack of education as significant contributors to the prevalence of street crimes within the community.

