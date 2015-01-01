Abstract

BACKGROUND: An important life-course event with respect to alcohol and cannabis use is turning 21 years of age, which may be associated with increases in use of these substances due to celebrations during the month and easier access to them on and following this birthday. We examined the trajectories of alcohol and cannabis use behaviors in the months leading up to, during, and following the 21st birthday month. We also examined whether the use trajectories vary by college status and baseline levels of use.



METHODS: We used data from 203 young adults recruited from the Greater Seattle region who turned 21 during the course of the study. Surveys were administered each month for 24 consecutive months. Measures included the typical number of drinks per week for the past month, the frequency of heavy episodic drinking, the number of cannabis use days, and any simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use. Multilevel spline models were run that estimated linear slopes over time at four intervals: (1) up to 1 month before the 21st birthday month; (2) from 1 month before to the month of the 21st birthday; (3) from the 21st birthday month to 1 month following; and (4) from 1 month following the 21st birthday month through all following months.



RESULTS: Alcohol use, generally, and simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use showed sharp increases from the month before the 21st birthday month to the 21st birthday month and decreases following the 21st birthday month. For cannabis use, there were significant increases in the months leading up to the 21st birthday and no other significant changes during other time intervals. Patterns differed by baseline substance use and college status.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from the current study have implications for the timing and personalization of prevention and intervention efforts. Event-specific 21st birthday interventions may benefit from incorporating content targeting specific hazardous drinking behaviors in the month prior to the 21st birthday.

Language: en