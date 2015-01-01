Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence disproportionately affects individuals of low socioeconomic status, and rates of injury amongst youth and young adults (YYAs) are rising. Little is known about how the social needs of this high-risk subgroup compared to the overall violently injured population.



METHODS: This is a retrospective review of an intake assessment of violently injured victims admitted to a level I trauma center (Jan 2022-Aug 2023). Data collected include race, age, mechanism of injury, and protective and predisposing factors for violent injury. We compared the risk factors of YYAs (=≤ 24 years) to those of adults (>24) and evaluated rates and types of violence prevention services requested by age group.



RESULTS: Of 350 individuals surveyed, 94 (27%) were <= 24 years and 256 (73%) were >24 years. Younger patients were less likely to be male (77% vs 86%, P =.03) and experienced more firearm injury (76% vs 51%, P <.001). They reported less alcohol use (20% vs 38%, P <.001), similar rates of mental illness (25% vs 26%, P =.62), less housing instability (5% vs 22%, P <.001), and similar access to government benefits (20% vs 29%, P =.2) compared to the older cohort. Services were requested by 41% of the study population (N = 142); the younger cohort was 2.9 times more likely to request non-financial services (P =.042).



DISCUSSION: Violently injured youth and young adults (YYAs) experience disproportionately high rates of gun violence. Efforts should be made to prioritize legal, peer support, and mental health services over financial services for this population.

Language: en