SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Puppalla P, Pick C, Graves J, Harfouche M. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

DOI

10.1177/00031348241244640

PMID

38557219

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence disproportionately affects individuals of low socioeconomic status, and rates of injury amongst youth and young adults (YYAs) are rising. Little is known about how the social needs of this high-risk subgroup compared to the overall violently injured population.

METHODS: This is a retrospective review of an intake assessment of violently injured victims admitted to a level I trauma center (Jan 2022-Aug 2023). Data collected include race, age, mechanism of injury, and protective and predisposing factors for violent injury. We compared the risk factors of YYAs (=≤ 24 years) to those of adults (>24) and evaluated rates and types of violence prevention services requested by age group.

RESULTS: Of 350 individuals surveyed, 94 (27%) were <= 24 years and 256 (73%) were >24 years. Younger patients were less likely to be male (77% vs 86%, P =.03) and experienced more firearm injury (76% vs 51%, P <.001). They reported less alcohol use (20% vs 38%, P <.001), similar rates of mental illness (25% vs 26%, P =.62), less housing instability (5% vs 22%, P <.001), and similar access to government benefits (20% vs 29%, P =.2) compared to the older cohort. Services were requested by 41% of the study population (N = 142); the younger cohort was 2.9 times more likely to request non-financial services (P =.042).

DISCUSSION: Violently injured youth and young adults (YYAs) experience disproportionately high rates of gun violence. Efforts should be made to prioritize legal, peer support, and mental health services over financial services for this population.


Language: en

Keywords

hospital-based violence intervention program; socioeconomic; trauma; violence; violence prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print