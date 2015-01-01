Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to analyze the epidemiological characteristics of hip fracture in all age groups in Shanghai, and to evaluate the hospitalization cost of patients with hip fracture.



METHODS: A total of 1,332 hip fracture patients admitted to a tertiary general hospital between January 2015 and May 2020 in Shanghai were included. Age, sex, diagnosis, cause of injury and site, fracture type, comorbidities, length of stay, treatment, outcomes (at discharge) and hospitalization expenses were recorded. The epidemiological characteristics of hip fracture were analyzed by using SPSS 26.0 software.



RESULTS: The average age of hip fracture was 77.24 ± 12.66 years, and 69.0% of the patients were female. Overall, 886 patients had femoral neck fracture, and 446 patients suffered from intertrochanteric fracture. Most of the fractures caused by falls at the same level and falls from a height occurred in those aged 81-90 years; and traffic accident injuries mostly took place in patients aged 50-60. Among the 1,302 hip fracture patients who underwent surgical treatment, hip replacement was the major choice for femoral neck fracture, accounting for 49.2%. Internal fixation was the main treatment choice for intertrochanteric fracture, making up 97.8%. The median length of hospital stay lasted 8 days and at cost of hospitalization was ¥49,138.18 RMB.



CONCLUSION: This epidemiological study found that patients with hip fracture had certain distribution characteristics in age, sex, type of fracture, injury season, cause of injury, mode of operation, length of stay, cost, and so on. Proper medical management, social preventive measures, and prevention of falls are needed to reduce the risk of hip fracture and the socioeconomic burden.

Language: en