Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous studies have shown that the obesity paradox exists in a variety of clinical settings, whereby obese individuals have lower mortality than their normal-weight counterparts. It remains unclear whether the association between obesity and mortality risk varies by anthropometric measures. The purpose of this study is to examine the association between various anthropometric measures and all-cause and cause-specific mortality in US adults.



METHODS: This cohort study included data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2009 and 2018, with a sample size of 28,353 individuals weighted to represent 231 million US adults. Anthropometric measurements were obtained by trained technicians using standardized methods. Mortality data were collected from the date of enrollment through December 31, 2019. Weighted Cox proportional hazards models, restricted cubic spline curves, and cumulative incidence analyses were performed.



RESULTS: A total of 2091 all-cause deaths, 606 cardiovascular deaths, 519 cancer deaths, and 966 other-cause deaths occurred during a median follow-up of 5.9 years. The association between body mass index (BMI) and mortality risk was inversely J-shaped, whereas the association between waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) and mortality risk was positively J-shaped. There was a progressive increase in the association between the WHtR category and mortality risk. Compared with the reference category of WHtR < 0.5, the estimated hazard ratio (HR) for all-cause mortality was 1.004 (95% confidence interval [CI] 1.001-1.006) for WHtR 0.50-0.59, 1.123 (95% CI 1.120-1.127) for WHtR 0.60-0.69, 1.591 (95% CI 1.584-1.598) for WHtR 0.70-0.79, and 2.214 (95% CI 2.200-2.228) for WHtR ≥ 0.8, respectively. Other anthropometric indices reflecting central obesity also showed that greater adiposity was associated with higher mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: Anthropometric measures reflecting central obesity were independently and positively associated with mortality risk, eliminating the possibility of an obesity paradox.

