Li S, Fu Z, Zhang W. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e929.
38556859
OBJECTIVE: Previous studies have shown that the obesity paradox exists in a variety of clinical settings, whereby obese individuals have lower mortality than their normal-weight counterparts. It remains unclear whether the association between obesity and mortality risk varies by anthropometric measures. The purpose of this study is to examine the association between various anthropometric measures and all-cause and cause-specific mortality in US adults.
Keywords
*Obesity Paradox; *Obesity, Abdominal/complications; Adult; Body Mass Index; Cause of Death; Central obesity; Cohort Studies; Humans; Mortality; Nutrition Surveys; Obesity paradox; Obesity/diagnosis; Overall obesity; Risk Factors; Waist Circumference; Waist-Hip Ratio