Abstract

Repeated head trauma acquired through sports injuries has been associated with the development of long-term disabling symptoms that negatively impact the quality of life. In this retrospective case series, 52 male former professional athletes involved in contact sports and with a history of multiple concussions were evaluated for chronic clinical symptoms and post-mortem neuropathological diagnoses. The clinical symptoms of 19 cases were examined in greater detail for symptom type, severity and duration. Information on neurological, psychiatric and physical symptoms, substance use profiles and concussion histories was obtained from the athletes' next of kin and assessed in relation to post-mortem neuropathological diagnoses. Cases were categorized into three different neuropathological groups: no major neuropathological findings, the presence of only chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and the diagnosis(es) of other neurodegenerative diseases. Age at death and the presence of DNA damage in the post-mortem brains were analysed for correlation with the clinical symptoms. In this case series, 14/52 (26.9%) cases (mean age 48.2 ± 11.4) had neuropathological evidence of low-stage/low-burden CTE. A total of 11/52 (21.2%) cases (mean age 38.7 ± 12.7) presented a similar profile and severity of behavioural symptoms to those with CTE, despite the lack of significant post-mortem neuropathological findings. A total of 27/52 (51.9%) cases (mean age 75.5 ± 8.7) presented with complex post-mortem neurodegenerative diagnoses, including Alzheimer's disease and other mixed pathologies, and clinical symptoms associated with language, memory and sensory dysfunction. The presence of DNA damage in the brain was found in all neuropathological groups, predominantly in the ependymal lining of ventricles, and phosphorylated histone H2AX staining was correlated with higher age at death (r = 0.59) and symptoms of language dysfunction (r = 0.56).



FINDINGS from our case series suggest that post-concussive symptoms are not driven by CTE. Our findings show that proteinopathies alone may not account for the complexity of the clinical manifestations and suggest the possibility of other drivers, such as DNA damage, as potentially useful markers of brain trauma. Broadening the search for biological markers that reflect the effects of brain injury, even when proteinopathy is not observed, and taking a symptom-driven approach are therefore advised.

Language: en