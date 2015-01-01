Abstract

Pediatric maxillofacial fractures, which are not very prevalent, account for around 5% of all face injuries. Children under the age of 13 are more susceptible to craniofacial injuries because they have a larger cerebral mass-to-body ratio than adults. The fracture pattern in children does not resemble that of adults, due to which the treatment of pediatric fractures differs from that of adults and can pose substantial difficulties to the pediatric dentist due to many factors, including the complex anatomy of the developing jaw. In this case report, a 5-year-old male patient presented with an injury to the upper and lower jaw. A case was managed with a conservative approach by using a modified open cap splint. A radiographic investigation, including CT brain and face, was done, which revealed the mandibular symphyseal fracture, bilateral condyle, and right Lefort II fracture. A modified open cap splint was fabricated and fixed with circummandibular and circumzygomatic wiring under general anesthesia. After two months, the fractured site showed good healing on orthopantomography (OPG), and satisfactory occlusion was achieved. The patient was kept on monthly follow-ups for up to five months. Treatment guidelines for pediatric maxillary and mandibular fractures are different from those for adults in that most pediatric cases are managed by a conservative approach. Cap splints are a versatile treatment option for juvenile mandibular fractures because they can be used to restore function and aesthetics with minimal morbidity, do not impede jaw growth or the development of dentition, and can be applied to patients of a wider range of ages.

