Abstract

Superficial siderosis (SS) is a rare condition in which chronic accumulation of the blood in the subarachnoid space over time leads to the buildup of hemosiderin deposits, which in turn cause neurological dysfunction in those affected. While reversibility of the damage done by this condition is nearly impossible, early detection can allow for immediate surgical intervention and thus prevent further progression of ataxia, hearing loss, and other neurological deficits caused by SS. We present a case of a 53-year-old male who was successfully diagnosed with SS secondary to a chronic post-traumatic pseudomeningocele and underwent surgical repair with the resolution of his symptoms. We aim to encourage more extensive workups for common neurological dysfunctions such as tinnitus or vertigo in patients who have a history of traumatic brain injury or any significant motor vehicle accidents.

