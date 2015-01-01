|
Citation
|
Huang Y, Liu J, Huang G, Zhu D, Zhou Y, Hu J. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1265722.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38559394
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Although sexual minorities have reported higher levels of suicidal ideation than heterosexuals across cultures, the role of various psychosocial factors underlying this disparity among young men has been understudied, particularly in China. This study examined the multiple mediating effects of psychosocial factors between sexual orientation and suicidal ideation in Chinese sexual minority and heterosexual young men.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Chinese sexual minority; depressive symptoms; self-esteem; social support sources; suicidal ideation; young men