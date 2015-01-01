Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Multiple studies evaluate relative risk of female vs. male crash injury; clinical data may offer a more direct injury-specific evaluation of sex disparity in vehicle safety. This study sought to evaluate trauma injury patterns in a large trauma database to identify sex-related differences in crash injury victims.



METHODS: Data on lap and shoulder belt wearing patients age 16 and up with abdominal and pelvic injuries from 2018 to 2021 were extracted from the National Trauma Data Bank for descriptive analysis using injuries, vital signs, International Classification of Disease (ICD) coding, age, and injury severity using AIS (Abbreviated Injury Scale) and ISS (Injury Severity Score). Multiple linear regression was used to assess the relationship of shock index (SI) and ISS, sex, age, and sex(*)age interaction. Regression analysis was performed on multiple injury regions to assess patient characteristics related to increased shock index.



RESULTS: Sex, age, and ISS are strongly related to shock index for most injury regions. Women had greater overall SI than men, even in less severe injuries; women had greater numbers of pelvis and liver injuries across severity categories; men had greater numbers of injury in other abdominal/pelvis injury regions.



CONCLUSIONS: Female crash injury victims' tendency for higher (AIS) severity of pelvis and liver injuries may relate to how their bodies interact with safety equipment. Females are entering shock states (SI > 1.0) with lesser injury severity (ISS) than male crash injury victims, which may suggest that female crash patients are somehow more susceptible to compromised hemodynamics than males. These findings indicate an urgent need to conduct vehicle crash injury research within a sex-equity framework; evaluating sex-related clinical data may hold the key to reducing disparities in vehicle crash injury.

Language: en