Lewis I, Houdmont J. Front. Rehabil. Sci. 2024; 5: e1373888.
38560027
BACKGROUND: Research demonstrates sustained return to work (RTW) by individuals on medical leave is influenced by personal and job resources and job demands. Relatively few studies have been conducted in the workers' compensation context that is known to have longer absence durations for RTW. AIMS: This study sought to illuminate workers' experience as they returned to work following a work injury that was either psychological in nature or involved more than 50 days of disability, with a focus on the co-worker, supervisor, and employer actions that supported their return.
co-worker support; common mental disorders; musculoskeletal disorders; return to work; supervisor support; workers’ compensation