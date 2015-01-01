Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a burdensome disorder, affecting 3-4 percent of delivering people in the US, with higher rates seen among Black and Hispanic people. The extent of clinical diagnosis remains unknown. We describe the temporal and racial and ethnic trends in perinatal PTSD diagnoses among commercially insured people with live-birth deliveries during the period 2008-20, using administrative claims from Optum's Clinformatics Data Mart Database. Predicted probabilities from our logistic regression analysis showed a 394 percent increase in perinatal PTSD diagnoses, from 37.7 per 10,000 deliveries in 2008 to 186.3 per 10,000 deliveries in 2020. White people had the highest diagnosis rate at all time points (208.0 per 10,000 deliveries in 2020), followed by Black people, people with unknown race, Hispanic people, and Asian people (188.7, 171.9, 146.9, and 79.8 per 10,000 deliveries in 2020, respectively). The significant growth in perinatal PTSD diagnosis rates may reflect increased awareness, diagnosis, or prevalence of the disorder. However, these rates fall well below the estimated prevalence of PTSD in the perinatal population.

