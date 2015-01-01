Abstract

The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) emerges as a pivotal extension of the Internet of Things (IoT), specifically geared towards transforming the automotive landscape. In this evolving ecosystem, the demand for a seamless end-to-end system becomes paramount for enhancing operational efficiency and safety. Hence, this study introduces an innovative method for real-time driver identification by integrating cloud computing with deep learning. Utilizing the integrated capabilities of Google Cloud, Thingsboard, and Apache Kafka, the developed solution tailored for IoV technology is adept at managing real-time data collection, processing, prediction, and visualization, with resilience against sensor data anomalies. Also, this research suggests an appropriate method for driver identification by utilizing a combination of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) and multi-head self-attention in the proposed approach. The proposed model is validated on two datasets: Security and collected. Moreover, the results show that the proposed model surpassed the previous works by achieving an accuracy and F1 score of 99.95%. Even when challenged with data anomalies, this model maintains a high accuracy of 96.2%. By achieving accurate driver identification results, the proposed end-to-end IoV system can aid in optimizing fleet management, vehicle security, personalized driving experiences, insurance, and risk assessment. This emphasizes its potential for road safety and managing transportation more effectively.

Language: en