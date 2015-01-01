Abstract

This study aims to classify motorcycle (MC) following distance based on trajectory traffic data and identify the risks associated with MC following distances to prevent rear-end collisions. A total of 8,223 events of a MC following a vehicle were investigated in Pathum Thani, Thailand, and 41 cases of MC rear-end crashes were analyzed between 2017 and 2021. Time headway (TH), safe stopping distance (SSD) and time to collision (TTC) were applied to the proposed concept to determine safe following distance (SFD). Speed and following distance for actual rear-end crashes were applied to validate SFD.



RESULTS showed that the proposed SFD model identified the causes of MC rear-end collision events as mostly due to longitudinal critical area (38 cases, 92.68%), implying insufficient MC rider reaction and decision time for evasive action. The longitudinal warning area had relatively few chances for rear-end collisions to occur, with only 3 cases recorded. VDO clip extracts from MC rear-end crashes illustrated 11 cases (26.83%) of rider fatality. The study findings revealed that the SFD concept can help to prevent MC rear-end collision events by developing reminder systems when the rider reached the following distances of both warning and critical areas.

