Prajongkha P, Kanitpong K. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38557353
This study aims to classify motorcycle (MC) following distance based on trajectory traffic data and identify the risks associated with MC following distances to prevent rear-end collisions. A total of 8,223 events of a MC following a vehicle were investigated in Pathum Thani, Thailand, and 41 cases of MC rear-end crashes were analyzed between 2017 and 2021. Time headway (TH), safe stopping distance (SSD) and time to collision (TTC) were applied to the proposed concept to determine safe following distance (SFD). Speed and following distance for actual rear-end crashes were applied to validate SFD.
Language: en
crash risk; Motorcycle; rear-end collision; safe following distance; stopping distance