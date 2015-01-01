Abstract

Initial experiences with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of living strangulation victims demonstrated additional findings of internal injuries compared to the standard clinical forensic examination. However, existing studies on the use of MRI for this purpose mostly focused on the first 48 h after the incident. The aims of this study were (a) to evaluate the longitudinal visibility of MRI findings after violence against the neck by performing two MRI examinations within 12 days and a minimum of four days between both MRI scans and (b) to assess which MRI sequences were most helpful for the detection of injuries. Twenty strangulation victims participated in this study and underwent one (n = 8) or two (n = 12) MRI scans. The first MRI examination was conducted during the first five days, the second five to 12 days after the incident. Two blinded radiologists assessed the MRI data and looked for lesions in the structures of the neck. In total, 140 findings were reported in the 32 MRI examinations. Most of the findings were detected in the thyroid and the muscles of the neck. T(2)-weighted SPACE with fat suppression, T(1)-weighted TSE and T(1)-weighted MPRAGE were rated as the most helpful MRI sequences. Subjects who showed findings in the initial scan also demonstrated comparable results in the second scan, which was performed on average 8.4 days after the incident. Our results show that even up to 12 days after the incident, the criminal proceeding of strangulation cases may greatly profit from the information provided by an MRI examination of the neck in addition to the standard clinical forensic examination.

Language: en