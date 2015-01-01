Abstract

The importance and impact of youth violence is increasingly being recognised and is a cause of international concern. In the UK, youth violence, specifically knife crime, is on the increase and has resulted in the deaths of many young people. In order to explore the impact of knife crimes on mental health and wellbeing of individuals, a number of focus groups were conducted with 24 professionals from multiple agencies. Qualitative analysis showed various emerging themes, which included ineffective mental health systems, structural violence and inequalities, policing, safety and community engagement, vulnerability and resilience in minority communities. Equity in mental health services, further development and roll-out of public mental health approaches and training accompanied by sufficient resources is needed.

Language: en