SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gwata D, Ventriglio A, Hughes P, Deahl M. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00207640231221092

PMID

38557268

Abstract

The importance and impact of youth violence is increasingly being recognised and is a cause of international concern. In the UK, youth violence, specifically knife crime, is on the increase and has resulted in the deaths of many young people. In order to explore the impact of knife crimes on mental health and wellbeing of individuals, a number of focus groups were conducted with 24 professionals from multiple agencies. Qualitative analysis showed various emerging themes, which included ineffective mental health systems, structural violence and inequalities, policing, safety and community engagement, vulnerability and resilience in minority communities. Equity in mental health services, further development and roll-out of public mental health approaches and training accompanied by sufficient resources is needed.


Language: en

Keywords

equity; knife crime; mental health; Youth violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print